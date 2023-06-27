BMO named Official Supporter of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in North America

FIFA and BMO today announced the bank has been named as an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in North America. The partnership represents the bank’s commitment to equity in sport, eliminating barriers to inclusion and helping to grow the game. Throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ BMO will be joining football fans across North America in supporting the greatest athletes from around the world as they compete in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand from July 20 through August 20. Commenting on the partnership, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai, said: "We are delighted to welcome BMO as a Tournament Supporter for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™. BMO's commitment to women's sports aligns perfectly with FIFA's vision of empowering female athletes and making this tournament the greatest women’s sports event in history.” Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing Officer at BMO, added: “BMO is The Bank of Soccer, and this historical partnership reflects our commitment to growing the game across North America.” “As one of the world’s largest sporting events, the World Cup is the perfect platform to help create equal opportunities in sport and inspire a new generation of women players, leaders, and coaches to reach their full potential – on and off the field. Through this partnership we continue to live our purpose, to boldly grow the good in business and life.”

In addition to BMO’s support of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, BMO is also the Official Bank for the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals and the 2023 Gold Cup – Concacaf’s flagship men’s national team competition. The exciting partnership between Concacaf and BMO was developed through an innovative strategic partnership between FIFA and Concacaf that includes the two organisations collaborating to market key international football properties in the region leading up to the FIFA World Cup 26™. The 2023 Gold Cup is underway, running through July 16 with games in several key BMO markets including Toronto (BMO Field), Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Dallas. The final, on Sunday, July 16, in Los Angeles, will crown Concacaf’s best men’s national team. “We are extremely pleased to welcome BMO as an official partner of Concacaf for our men’s national team competitions, including the recent Concacaf Nations League Finals and our 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup which is currently underway. BMO has an excellent track record of investing in our sport, and we believe the significant regional and international platform provided by our tournaments will make this a partnership that is truly of mutual benefit,” said Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer, Heidi Pellerano. “I also want to thank FIFA for collaborating in our approach to BMO, which provides a very positive example of how we are working together to market the very best Concacaf football in the build up to what will be a tremendous FIFA World Cup™ in 2026.” The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will kick off on July 20 and will feature the very best of the women’s game on the greatest stage of all. Tickets are available via FIFA.com/tickets.