Aussie and Kiwi icons to fire up FIFA Fan Festival™ in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand

All nine Host Cities across the two host countries will offer a free-to-enter FIFA Fan Festival™

FIFA Fan Festival events across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand to include concerts, panels and live match broadcasts

Nationally acclaimed musical artists such as Ladyhawke, JessB, Jessica Mauboy and Kimbra to entertain fans

Besides the exciting live matches, the FIFA Fan Festival™ during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will be fired up by icons from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. Each FIFA Fan Festival will be a celebration of football with an exciting programme of music, entertainment, local culture, culinary highlights, fan activations and live match broadcasts on big screens. All nine Host Cities will have a FIFA Fan Festival during the tournament, which kicks off on Thursday, 20 July, with free entry for everyone – from football fans to occasional supporters and families with kids. The events at each venue will be tailored to the local climate, matchdays and kick-off times. The various FIFA Fan Festivals will be headlined by renowned Aussie and Kiwi musical acts, including artists such as Ladyhawke, JessB, Jessica Mauboy, Kimbra, San Cisco and Montaigne.

“The FIFA Fan Festival provides spaces where fans, the entire family and local communities can go beyond football. From live broadcasts of matches to informative panels and popular musical artists – there is something for everyone,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura. “We are proud to have FIFA Fan Festivals at a FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time and we have worked with Host Cities and sponsors to ensure that the spaces are not only entertaining and fun, but above all inclusive – a clear commitment of FIFA and this tournament.” Football lovers from around the world will be able to learn more about the heritage of the game by visiting the new special exhibition “Calling the Shots: Faces of Women’s Football” at the FIFA Museum presented by Hyundai in Sydney, by visiting the institution’s pop-up exhibition area “The Rainbow of Shirts” in Auckland, and by getting to know more about “Past Champions through the Years” in the museum’s photo exhibition in the other Host Cities. Appearances of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy, Official Mascot Tazuni™ and FIFA Legends, together with exclusive screenings of FIFA+ Originals on selected days, will add to the on-site experience.

To complete the family-friendly atmosphere, there will be culinary and beverage options for everyone across the venues, including food trucks, diverse and First Nations food, and celebrity chefs. Additionally, the FIFA Store and official merchandise outlets will be open on-site. Fans will also have the opportunity to attend several panels across the FIFA Fan Festival sites. The panels in Australia will focus on important topics such as inclusion in sport, sustainability and empowering the LGBTQ+ community through football, while Aotearoa New Zealand will host EQUALIZE panels: a free-entry equity discussion series celebrating women in sport, business, culture and society. For the opening dates and times in each Host City, including which artists will be performing and when, please visit the FIFA Fan Festival website. FIFA Fan Festival venues and artists:

Aotearoa New Zealand

Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau – The Cloud JessB, Ladi6, Troy Kingi, Tuawahine, Hollie Smith, Kaylee Bell Dunedin/Ōtepoti – Dunedin Town Hall & Glenroy Auditorium Bic Runga, Topp Twins, Ladyhawke, Ladi6 Hamilton/Kirikiriroa – Claudelands Event Centre AACACIA, Robinson, Ella Monnery, Lou’ana Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara – Shed 6 Ladyhawke, Rubi Du, Maisey Rika, Che Fu, JessB

Australia