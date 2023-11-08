Tender process opens in Korea Republic for media rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

FIFA has launched two separate invitations to tender (ITT) in Korea Republic today for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™. The respective tenders also allow for the opportunity to bid for the FIFA World Cup 2030™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA. With a record 48 teams competing, 16 Host Cities and three Host Countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football in June and July 2026.

Korea Republic, co-host of the FIFA World Cup™ alongside Japan in 2002, have a proud record at the tournament. After making their debut at the 1954 tournament held in Switzerland, Korea Republic have featured at every FIFA World Cup™ since 1986. Korea Republic finished fourth at their home FIFA World Cup™ in 2002, and in 2010 and 2022 progressed through the group stage to reach the Round of 16.

The appointment of the hosts for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ will occur in May 2024, with Member Associations having until 8 December 2023 to submit their bids. The Taegeuk Ladies have featured at four of the nine editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ held since 1991, including the past three editions in Canada (2015), France (2019), and most recently in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand (2023).

The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, who are best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to achieve FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience whilst providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Entities wishing to participate in either or both of the tender processes can request the ITTs by emailing korearepublic-mediarights@fifa.org.

The bid submission deadline in each case is 10:00 (CET) on Tuesday, 5 December 2023.