FIFA grants media rights in France to TF1 and beIN SPORTS for major tournaments

Following an open tender process, FIFA has granted media rights in France to broadcasters TF1 and beIN SPORTS for its major international football competitions up to and including the 2022 FIFA World Cup™.

The deal with TF1 covers the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, with arrangements to show 28 of the biggest matches from those tournaments on a free-to-air basis, in line with FIFA’s aim to reach the widest possible audience. It also includes exclusive rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™, which France will host, and the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017.