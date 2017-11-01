FIFA grants media rights in China PR to CCTV until 2022

FIFA has reached an agreement with China Central Television (CCTV) to grant CCTV the exclusive media rights in China for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups™ as well as all of its other major international competitions until 2022, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™.

With this agreement, CCTV has acquired all media rights, across all platforms and including live, delay and highlights rights.

CCTV is the major state and public broadcaster in China, reaching 99 per cent of the population throughout the country, and the partnership will help FIFA to reach the widest possible audience in China.

The FIFA World Cup™ will be available for viewing on CCTV’s multiple channels as well as on various new media and mobile platforms. CCTV has been the broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup in China since the 1978 edition in Argentina.