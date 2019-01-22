FIFA confirms award of media rights in Spain for FIFA events in 2019-22 including FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 and 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

FIFA has finalised an agreement with MEDIAPRO for media rights in Spain to FIFA events taking place between 2019 and 2022, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, this year’s biggest elite football competition and for which FIFA is producing an unprecedented amount of content. The deal also includes the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as 11 other FIFA events (junior competitions, beach soccer, and futsal) that will take place over the four years (see below for full details).

FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer, Philippe Le Floc’h, said: “MEDIAPRO’s credentials in sports production and distribution are outstanding and we look forward to working together to bring world-class TV coverage of FIFA competitions to Spanish football fans over the next four years. It’s a very exciting time for Spanish women’s football in particular, so we are delighted to offer fans in Spain the very best content at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, not to mention a dedicated channel at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.”

The agreement with MEDIAPRO, the prominent European media organisation, will ensure that football fans in Spain receive comprehensive coverage of all upcoming FIFA events, including a dedicated 24/7 channel in Spain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As well as the broadcast of the tournament matches, the channel will offer an all-around programming schedule with analysis, news, interviews, training sessions, press conferences and historic matches. Rights have been awarded on a platform-neutral basis, allowing fans to enjoy TV, internet, mobile and radio coverage of the competition.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income that is essential to support and develop football around the world, largely through the FIFA Forward Development Programme.