FIFA awards Russian media rights for Qatar 2022 and other FIFA events

FIFA has concluded an agreement for the media rights in Russia to FIFA events taking place between 2019 and 2022, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Russian sports marketing agency “Telesport Group” negotiated and finalised with FIFA the agreement on behalf of 2SPORT2.

Through the agreement, the Russian sport promotion agency – a consortium of national broadcasters Channel One Russia, RTR and Gazprom Media (Match TV) – has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast FIFA competitions* on TV, IPTV, internet and mobile platforms, as well as non-exclusive radio rights, through to the end of 2022.

The media rights licensees will broadcast the competitions on both free-to-air and subscription-based channels throughout the Russian territory.

Following the unprecedented success of the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia, the agreement ensures that Russian fans continue to be inspired by coverage of world-class football.