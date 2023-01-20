FIFA and Shinai Sports announce digital rights agreement for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 across Mainland China

FIFA and Shinai Sports have announced a new partnership that will see the platform acquire exclusive digital media rights in China to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™. During the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand across nine cities, the platforms of Shinai Sports, such as iQIYI Sports app, sports channel of iQIYI, iQIYI Sports website and QiyiguoTV, will live broadcast the full competition and provide extensive behind-the-scenes, insight and analysis content throughout. The agreement will see all 64 matches broadcast across the platform in the Mainland of China, with exclusive free to air broadcast rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 still available for the region. The announcement marks the first time Shinai Sports has partnered with a FIFA competition and comes as the women’s game continues to grow in China. Speaking on the agreement, Jean Christophe Petit, FIFA Director of Media Partnerships said: “We are hugely excited by this new partnership with Shinai Sports, which will bring the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to digital platforms across Mainland of China. We look forward to working closely with Shinai Sports in the lead up to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to promote the tournament and bring women’s football to new audiences in the country.” The Chinese team – the Steel Roses – are current AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions and have featured at the FIFA Women’s World Cup eight times, grabbing a silver medal in 1999. At the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, China PR will line-up in Group D alongside England, Denmark and one of next month's FIFA Women's World Cup play-off winners. Find out more about the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.