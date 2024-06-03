Referees announced for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 2

Tournament newcomers Kenya and Poland in action

38 officials have been appointed to oversee the tournament’s matches

Trials continue for Football Video Support (FVS)

Match official assignments have been confirmed for the second day of action at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ on 17 October 2024, in Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros.

Korea DPR and Mexico will kick off at 16:00 (local time) at the CFC Stadium. Brazilian referee Daiane Muniz will oversee the game, assisted by her compatriots Maira Moreira and Fernanda Antunes, while Olatz Rivera Olmedo (Spain) will serve as the fourth official.

Japan and Poland also get underway at 16:00, at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium. Deily Gómez (Costa Rica) will referee the match, with Gabriela Jiménez and Kindria Agüero, also from Costa Rica, as assistants. Shamirah Nabadda from Uganda will be the fourth official.

The third match of the day, between Kenya and England, is set for 19:00 in Santiago de los Caballeros. Bolivian referee Alejandra Quisbert will be in charge, assisted by Peruvian duo Gabriela Moreno and Vera Yupanqui. Vimarest Díaz, from the host country, has been appointed as the fourth official.

Meanwhile, in Santo Domingo, Brazil face Zambia in the other match closing out day two. Le Thi Ly (Vietnam) will referee, assisted by Ha Thi Phuong (Vietnam) and Suwida Wongkraisorn (Thailand). Algerian Ghada Mehat will act as the fourth official.

In total, 38 match officials have been appointed to oversee the tournament’s matches: 12 referees, 24 assistants, and two support referees. Additionally, the Football Video Support (FVS) system, a simplified alternative to VAR, will continue to be tested in this tournament, after being used for the first time in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™.