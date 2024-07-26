Mixed-gender teams of match officials to continue for second round of group matches at the Olympic Football Tournaments

Mixed-gender teams of match officials will again be in charge at the Olympic Football Tournaments, having been in place for the opening games

Match officials from all six confederations will officiate at the Olympic Football Tournaments and the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™

The match officials have been confirmed for the second round of group matches at the Olympic Football Tournaments in Paris 2024. Just like on the respective opening days of the men’s and women’s Olympic Football Tournaments, mixed-gender teams of officials will take charge as eight games are played out across the four groups in the men’s tournament (all on Saturday, 27 July) and six games are contested across three groups in the women’s tournament (all on Sunday, 28 July), while Jelena Cvetković will act as fourth official in two of those games.

She will be part of the officiating team for the men’s match between the Dominican Republic and Spain, which kicks off at 15:00 (all times mentioned are CET) at the Stade de Bordeaux, while also performing fourth-official duties in the 21:00 men’s fixture between Japan and Mali at the same venue.

Continuing with the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament, Argentina v. Iraq takes place at the Stade de Lyon and is also a 15:00 kick-off. Norwegian referee Espen Eskås will take charge, with his fellow countrymen Jan Erik Engan and Isaak Bashevkin acting as his assistants. Female Ugandan referee Shamirah Nabadda will be the fourth official. Hosts France take on Guinea at the Stade de Nice at 21:00, which will be overseen by a team of Uzbek officials comprising Ilgiz Tantashev as referee and Andrey Tsapenko and Timur Gaynullin as his assistants. Kyrgyz referee Veronika Bernatskaia will act as fourth official.

Anahí Fernández will fulfil fourth-official duties at the Stade de Marseille as New Zealand and the USA go head-to-head under the watch of three Swedish officials, including referee Glenn Nyberg and assistants Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Söderkvist.

Elsewhere, Uzbekistan and Egypt will battle it out at the Stade de la Beaujoire at 17:00. Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh takes charge of the match, with Isaac Trevis and Bernard Mutukera assisting. Jamaica’s Odette Hamilton will be the fourth official. Israel play Paraguay at the Parc des Princes at 19:00, with Canadian trio Drew Fischer, Micheal Barwegen and Lyes Arfa officiating and Ramon Abatti as fourth official.

Ukraine and Morocco are in action at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, at 17:00, with Saíd Martínez referee. Walter López and Christian Ramírez are his assistants, while fourth-official duties will be performed by Danish referee Frida Klarlund.

Sunday’s games in the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament will follow suit.

First up is Brazil v. Japan at the Parc des Princes and New Zealand v. Colombia at the Stade de Lyon, both of which kick off at 16:00. Kim Yu-jeong will officiate the contest at the Parc des Princes, assisted by Park Mi-suk and Joanna Charaktis, while Shamirah Nabadda will act as fourth official. Meanwhile, English referee Rebecca Welch will take charge of the New Zealand v. Colombia tie, with Emily Carney and Franca Overtoom assisting. Tess Olofsson will perform fourth-official duties.

At the Stade de Nice at 19:00, Australia take on Zambia, with Emikar Calderas taking charge of refereeing duties. Migdalía Rodríguez and Mary Blanco will assist, with Veronika Bernatskaia the fourth official. Spain and Nigeria go head-to-head at the Stade de la Beaujoire at 19:00, with the team of officials comprising Tori Penso, Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt. Odette Hamilton will perform fourth-official duties.

Hosts France play Canada at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, at 21:00. Bouchra Karboubi will referee the encounter and be assisted by Fatiha Jermoumi and Diana Chikotesha. Frida Klarlund will be the fourth official.

The USA and Germany face each other at the Stade de Marseille at 21:00. Yael Falcón will take charge, with Maximiliano del Yesso and Facundo Rodríguez assisting. Anahí Fernández will act as fourth official.

The FIFA Referees Committee has appointed 89 match officials (21 referees, 42 assistant referees, 20 video match officials and six support referees) from 45 countries to officiate matches at the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024.

While the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024 are this year’s flagship football competitions, for the selected match officials they represent the next important step on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.