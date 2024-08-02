Match officials named for Olympic Football Tournament quarter-finals

Officials named for the men’s and women’s quarter-finals
First up is Morocco v USA
Match officials from all six confederations will officiate at the Olympic Football Tournaments and the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™
Match officials have been confirmed for the men’s Olympic football tournament quarter-final matches which take place on Friday 2 August. First up is Morocco against USA which takes place at 3pm (CET) at the Parc des Princes. That will be led by Argentinian referee Yael Falcon who will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Maximiliano Del Yesso and Facundo Rodriguez while New Zealand’s Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh will perform fourth official duties. Stade de Lyon will host Japan and Spain with a 5pm kick-off (CET) with Dahane Beida leading the officials. He will be assisted by Jerson Santos and Stephen Yiembe with Mahmood Ismail their fourth official. Egypt play Paraguay at the Stade de Marseilles at 7 pm (CET). Swedish trio Glenn Nyberg, Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkuist will be assisted by Canada’s Drew Fischer who will act as fourth official. The last quarter-final takes place at Stade de Bordeaux at 9pm (CET) as France and Argentina go head-to-head for a place in the last four. Ilgiz Tantashev will take charge of that with Andrey Tsapenko and Timur Gaynullin assisting. Said Martinez is fourth official.
The women’s Olympic tournament quarter-finals takes place on Saturday,3 August. USA and Japan get things underway with their 3pm kick-off (CET) in the Parc des Princes. Swedish referee Tess Olofsson is on referee duties with Amira Spahic and Italian official Francesca di Monte assisting. Espen Eskas is fourth official.
Next up is Spain v Colombia at 5pm (CET) in the Stade de Lyon. Mexico supply three of the officials with Katia Garcia refereeing the match as Sandra Ramirez and Karen Diaz Medina assist. Kim Yujeong will complement in a fourth official capacity.
Stade de Marseille will see Canada v Germany at 7pm (CET) with a Brazilian team taking charge. Edina Alves will referee while Neuza Back and Fabrini Costa assist. Venezuela’s Emikar Calderas is fourth official. Finally, France v Brazil takes place at the Stade de la Beaujoire. USA delegate Tori Penso, Brooke Mayo and Kathyrn Nesbitt officiate with Japan’s Makoto Bozono on fourth official duties.