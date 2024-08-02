Match officials named for Olympic Football Tournament quarter-finals

Match officials have been confirmed for the men’s Olympic football tournament quarter-final matches which take place on Friday 2 August. First up is Morocco against USA which takes place at 3pm (CET) at the Parc des Princes. That will be led by Argentinian referee Yael Falcon who will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Maximiliano Del Yesso and Facundo Rodriguez while New Zealand’s Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh will perform fourth official duties. Stade de Lyon will host Japan and Spain with a 5pm kick-off (CET) with Dahane Beida leading the officials. He will be assisted by Jerson Santos and Stephen Yiembe with Mahmood Ismail their fourth official. Egypt play Paraguay at the Stade de Marseilles at 7 pm (CET). Swedish trio Glenn Nyberg, Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkuist will be assisted by Canada’s Drew Fischer who will act as fourth official. The last quarter-final takes place at Stade de Bordeaux at 9pm (CET) as France and Argentina go head-to-head for a place in the last four. Ilgiz Tantashev will take charge of that with Andrey Tsapenko and Timur Gaynullin assisting. Said Martinez is fourth official.