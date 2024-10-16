Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ semi-finals

United States to face DPR Korea in the first semi-final

Spain and England battle it out for the second final spot

A total of 38 match officials appointed for the tournament

The match official assignments have been confirmed for the semi-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which will take place in Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo.

The first semi-final, between the United States and DPR Korea, will be played on Wednesday 30 October at at CFC Stadium at 19:00 local time. The Romanian Alina Peşu has been appointed to oversee the match, assisted by her compatriot Daniela Constantinescu and Anita Vad (Hungary), while Jelena Cvetković (Serbia) will be the fourth official.

The second semi-final, between Spain and England, kicks off on Thursday 31 October at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium at 19:00. Referee Asaka Koizumi (Japan) will be in charge of proceedings and her assistants will be Amal Badhafari (United Arab Emirates) and Riiohlang Dhar (India), with Denmark’s Frida Klarlund acting as the fourth official.

In total, 38 match officials have been appointed to oversee the tournament’s matches: 12 referees, 24 assistants and two support referees. Additionally, the Football Video Support (FVS) system, a simplified alternative to VAR, will continue to be tested at this tournament, having been used for the first time at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™.