Match officials confirmed for Olympic Football Tournament semi-finals

Match officials have been confirmed for the men’s and women’s Olympic Football tournament semi-finals as eight teams push for a place in the final. The Stade de Marseille hosts Monday’s first semi-final of the day with Morocco and Spain facing one another.

The match kicks off at 6pm (CET) with Uzbekistan's Ilgiz Tantashev on referee duties and assisted by countrymen Andrey Tsapenko and Timur Gaynullin. Glenn Nyberg of Sweden will act as fourth official. Next up is France v Egypt in the Stade de Lyon (9pm CET). Saíd Martinez will take charge of that match with fellow Hondurans Walter López and Christian Ramírez assisting. Canadian Drew Fischer will be fourth official. The women’s semi-finals take place on Tuesday with USA v Germany the first game of the evening. That kicks off at 6pm (CET) in the Stade de Lyon with Morocco's Bouchra Karboubi leading a team of officials that comprises compatriot Fatiha Jermoumi and Zambia's Diana Chikotesha as assistants and South Korean Kim Yu-jeong as fourth official.