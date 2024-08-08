Match officials appointed for Olympic Football Tournaments' gold and bronze medal matches

Match officials confirmed for Men’s and Women’s Olympic Football Tournament gold and bronze medal matches

France and Spain will compete for men's gold, Egypt and Morocco for bronze

Brazil and USA the women's gold medal challengers, Spain and Germany vie for bronze

The Men’s Olympic Football tournament concludes with the gold medal match between France and Spain on Friday at 6pm (CET) at the Parc de Princes.

Brazilian trio Ramon Abatti, Rafael Alves and Camilo Guilherme will take charge of that match with Dahane Beida on fourth official duties. Before that, the Stade de la Beaujoire hosts Egypt v Morocco with the game kicking off on Thursday at 5pm (CET). Norwegian referee Espen Eskas will referee with Jan Erik Engan and Isaac Bashevkin acting as his assistants. François Letexier is fourth official.