Match officials appointed for Olympic Football Tournaments' gold and bronze medal matches

Match officials confirmed for Men’s and Women’s Olympic Football Tournament gold and bronze medal matches
France and Spain will compete for men's gold, Egypt and Morocco for bronze
Brazil and USA the women's gold medal challengers, Spain and Germany vie for bronze
The Men’s Olympic Football tournament concludes with the gold medal match between France and Spain on Friday at 6pm (CET) at the Parc de Princes.
Brazilian trio Ramon Abatti, Rafael Alves and Camilo Guilherme will take charge of that match with Dahane Beida on fourth official duties. Before that, the Stade de la Beaujoire hosts Egypt v Morocco with the game kicking off on Thursday at 5pm (CET). Norwegian referee Espen Eskas will referee with Jan Erik Engan and Isaac Bashevkin acting as his assistants. François Letexier is fourth official.
The Women’s Olympic Football Tournament will round off with Friday’s bronze medal match with Spain v Germany which takes place at 3pm (CET) in the Stade de Lyon. Mexico’s Katia García will referee with Sandra Ramírez and Karen Medina Díaz assisting. USA’s Tori Penso will be fourth official. Brazil v USA is the gold medal match on Saturday with a 5pm (CET) kick-off in the Parc des Princes. Swedish referee Tess Olofsson will lead the officials with Almira Spahić and Francesca Di Monte assisting and Rebecca Welch on fourth official duty.