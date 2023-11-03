Match officials appointed for FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the match officials who will be in charge at the forthcoming FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ which will take place in Jeddah from 12-22 December.

A total of 24 match officials, including 5 referees, 10 assistant referees, 8 video match officials and 1 support referee, have been chosen in close cooperation with FIFA's six Confederations.

All selected match officials will attend the preparatory seminar starting in Jeddah on 7 December until 11 December.