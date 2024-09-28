Match officials appointed for 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup™ quarter-finals

Officiating teams appointed for last-eight ties at the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup
Tashkent and Bukhara stage matches on Sunday and Monday
Uzbekistan hosting first FIFA event in Central Asia
The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the selected match officials for the quarter-finals at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™.
Five-time winners Brazil and reigning African champions Morocco get the ball rolling in Bukhara on Sunday when Alejandro Martínez (Spain), Juan Cordero (Spain) and Jorge Flores (El Salvador) will be in charge. Later in the evening in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, Ukraine face Venezuela with Tarek El Khatby (Egypt), Aymer Kammoun (Tunisia) and Eduardo Fernandes (Portugal) overseeing the action.
Monday’s fixtures start with debutants France against Paraguay in Bukhara – Flores will join Diego Molina (Costa Rica) and Antony Riley (New Zealand) in making up the trio of match officials. The remaining semi-final spot will be contested between Kazakhstan and 2016 winners Argentina with Ondřej Černý (Czechia), Daniel Rodríguez (Uruguay) and Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Japan) the refereeing team.