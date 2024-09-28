Match officials appointed for 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup™ quarter-finals

Officiating teams appointed for last-eight ties at the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Tashkent and Bukhara stage matches on Sunday and Monday

Uzbekistan hosting first FIFA event in Central Asia

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the selected match officials for the quarter-finals at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™.

Five-time winners Brazil and reigning African champions Morocco get the ball rolling in Bukhara on Sunday when Alejandro Martínez (Spain), Juan Cordero (Spain) and Jorge Flores (El Salvador) will be in charge. Later in the evening in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, Ukraine face Venezuela with Tarek El Khatby (Egypt), Aymer Kammoun (Tunisia) and Eduardo Fernandes (Portugal) overseeing the action.