Match officials announced for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ quarter-finals

Spain to face Ecuador in first match of the day

Japan take on England to seal the last semi-final spot

A total of 38 match officials have been appointed for the tournament

The match officials have been confirmed for the remaining two quarter-final matches of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which will kick off on Sunday 27 October 2024 at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo.

The first match sees Spain take on Ecuador at 15:30 (local time). Jelena Cvetkovic (Serbia) will be in charge of the match, joined by assistant referees Karolin Kaivoja (Estonia) and Lena Hirtl (Austria), while Shamirah Nabadda (Uganda) will be the fourth official.

Later that evening, Japan are set to face England in the last quarter-final clash at 19:00 (local time). Carly Shaw-Maclaren (Canada) will officiate, with compatriot Gabrielle Lemieux and Katarzyna Wasiak (USA) as assistants. Brazil’s Daiane Muniz will be the fourth official.

In total, 38 match officials have been appointed to oversee the tournament’s matches: 12 referees, 24 assistants and two support referees. Additionally, the Football Video Support (FVS) system, a simplified alternative to VAR, will continue to be tested at this tournament, having been used for the first time at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™.