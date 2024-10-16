Match officials announced for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Matchday 5

Groups A and B conclude

The match official assignments have been confirmed for Matchday 5 of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which will take place on Tuesday 22 October 2024, in Santiago de los Caballeros and Santo Domingo.

The first match of the day, between USA and Korea Republic, will get underway at 16:00 local time at the Estadio CFC. Bolivian Alejandra Quisbert will oversee the match, assisted by Peruvians Gabriela Moreno and Vera Yupanqui, with Vimarest Díaz of the host country acting as the fourth official.

Meanwhile, Colombia will take on Spain at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, also at 16:00. Carly Shaw-Maclaren (Canada) will officiate the match, with Gabrielle Lemieux (Canada) and Paulina Baranowska (Poland) as assistant referees. Jelena Cvetković (Serbia) has been appointed as the fourth official.

At 19:00, Ecuador will take on New Zealand in Santiago de los Caballeros. Le Thi Ly (Vietnam) will act as referee, with Ha Thi Phuong (Vietnam) and Suwida Wongkraisorn (Thailand) as assistants, and Olatz Rivera Olmedo of Spain as the fourth official.

Kicking off at the same time, Nigeria take on the hosts in Santo Domingo. Daiane Muniz leads a trio of officials from Brazil, with Maíra Moreira and Fernanda Antunes as assistant referees. Abigail Byrne from England will act as the fourth official.

In total, 38 match officials have been appointed to oversee the tournament’s matches: 12 referees, 24 assistants, and two support referees. Additionally, the Football Video Support (FVS) system, a simplified alternative to VAR, will continue to be tested at this tournament, after being used for the first time at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™.