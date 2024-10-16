Match officials announced for first two FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ quarter-finals

• Nigeria face the USA in the first quarter-final

• Korea DPR play Poland in the second encounter of the day

• A total of 38 match officials have been appointed for the tournament

The match official assignments have been confirmed for the first two quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which will take place on Saturday 26 October 2024 in Santiago de los Caballeros.

The first match, between Nigeria and the United States, gets underway at 15:30 (local time) at CFC Stadium. Referee Asaka Koizumi (Japan) will be in charge of proceedings and her assistants will be Amal Badhafari (United Arab Emirates) and Riiohlang Dhar (India), with Olatz Rivera Olmedo (Spain) as the fourth official.

Korea DPR face Poland after that, with kick-off at 19:00. Abigail Byrne (England) takes charge of this encounter, with Ceri Louise Williams (Wales) and Ainhoa Fernández (Andorra) as her assistants. Vimarest Díaz, who is from the host country, has been appointed as the fourth official.

In total, 38 match officials have been appointed to oversee the tournament’s matches: 12 referees, 24 assistants and two support referees. Additionally, the Football Video Support (FVS) system, a simplified alternative to VAR, will continue to be tested at this tournament, having been used for the first time at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™.