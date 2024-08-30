Match officials announced for first eight games at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™

Mexico vs Cameroon and France vs Canada get the tournament underway on 31 August

Match officials have been confirmed for the opening two days of matches of the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup 2024™, the first edition of the tournament to feature 24 teams.

Marta Huerta, who last month became the first referee in Spain to be promoted to men’s professional football, will take charge the fixture between Mexico and debutants Cameroon, one of two games which will simultaneously kick off the tournament on Saturday 31 August. She will be assisted by fellow Spaniards Guadalupe Porras and Eliana Fernández with Vincentia Amedome of Togo as the fourth official. At the same time, Fangyu Dong of China will oversee the match between France and Canada, assisted by compatriots Lijun Xie – who earlier this year became the first woman to referee a men’s Chinese Super League match -- and Mengxiao Bao with Susana Corella of Ecuador as the fourth official.

The host nation's eagerly-awaited opening match against Australia will be refereed by Ivana Martinčić of Croatia, supported by compatriot Maja Petravić and Staša Špur of Slovenia, with Amedone as the fourth official. Crystal Sobers will take charge when debutants Fiji face Brazil, aided by fellow Trinidadians Carissa Douglas-Jacob and Melissa Nicholas, with Corella as the fourth official. A total of 58 women match officials, including 18 referees, 36 assistant referees and four support referees, will take charge of the matches during the competition.

Titleholders Spain’s opening match, against the USA on Sunday 1 September, will be officiated by a Uruguayan trio of referee Anahí Fernández and assistants by Daiana Fernández and Belén Clavijo, with Casey Reibelt of Australia as fourth official. Natalie Simon (USA) will referee the Germany v Venezuela match, assisted by compatriots Meghan Mullen and Kali Smith with Mexico’s Lizzet García as the fourth official.