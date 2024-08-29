Match officials announced for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ round of 16

FIFA name referees and assistants for matches on 11 and 12 September

Total of 58 female match officials are taking charge of games in Colombia

Football Video Support (VS) is being trialled at the tournament

Match officials have been confirmed for the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Colombia 2024™ round of 16 matches which will be played on Wednesday, 11 September and Thursday, 12 September.

On 11 September, the match between titleholders Spain v Canada in Cali will be refereed by Hyeonjeong Oh (Korea Republic), assisted by compatriot Kyoungmin Kim and Supawan Hinthong (Thailand), with Vincentia Amedome (Togo) as the fourth official.

The following game on the double bill at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, between hosts Colombia and Korea Republic, will be officiated by the Spanish trio of Marta Huerta (referee), Guadalupe Porras and Eliana Fernández (assistants), with Lizzet García of Mexico as the fourth official.

In Bogotá, Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (Italy) will referee the match between Brazil and Cameroon, assisted by compatriot Tiziana Trasciatti and Vanessa Gomes (Portugal), with Karen Hernández (Mexico) as the fourth official. Mexico’s match against the USA, also in Bogotá, will be officiated by referee Iuliana Demetrescu (Romania), assisted by Svitlana Grushko (Ukraine) and Amina Gutschi (Austria), with Casey Reibelt (Australia) as the fourth official.

On 12 September, Germany will meet Argentina in Bogotá with Shahenda Saad (Egypt) as referee, assistant by Soukaina Hamdi (Morocco) and Asma Ouahab (Algeria) with Casey Reibelt (Australia) as fourth official. Japan’s match against Nigeria, also in Bogotá, will be officiated by the US trio of Natalie Simon (referee), Meghan Mullen and Kali Smith (assistants), with Uruguayan Anahí Fernández as the fourth official.

In Medellín, Korea DPR vs Austria will be refereed by Chilean trio Dione Rissios (referee), Marcia Castillo and Leslie Vásquez (assistants), with Astrid Gramajo of Guatemala as the fourth official. The following game, between France and the Netherlands, will be officiated by Ivana Martinčić of Croatia, assisted by compatriot Maja Petravić and Staša Špur of Slovenia with Veronika Bernatskaia of Kyrgyz Republic as the fourth official.

A total of 58 women match officials, including 18 referees, 36 assistant referees and four support referees, are taking take charge of the matches during the competition, which is being staged from 31 August to 22 September.

History is also being made in Colombia with the trial of Football Video Support (VS), a simplified alternative to video assistant referees (VAR), as FIFA continues to drive the use of technology to help referees.