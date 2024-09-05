Match officials announced for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ matches 25 to 28

FIFA name referees and assistants for matches on 6 September

Total of 58 female match officials are taking charge of games in Colombia

Football Video Support (VS) is being trialled at the tournament

Match officials have been confirmed for the opening four fixtures of the final round of group games, to be played on Friday, 6 September, at the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Colombia 2024™.

The Group A match between hosts Colombia – already qualified for the round of 16 – and Mexico in Medellín will be refereed by Iuliana Demetrescu (Romania), assisted by Svitlana Grushko (Ukraine) and Amina Gutschi (Austria) and with Vincentia Amedome (Togo) as the fourth official. The group's other match, between Australia and Cameroon in Bogotá, will be officiated by the U.S. trio of Natalie Simon (referee), Meghan Mullen and Kali Smith (assistants), with Susana Cornella (Ecuador) as the fourth official.

In Group B, Italy’s Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will take charge of the match between Brazil, already into the round of 16, and Canada in Bogotá, assisted by compatriot Tiziana Trasciatti and Vanessa Gomes of Portugal, with Cornella as the fourth official. Also in Group B, the Ecuadorean trio of Marcelly Zambrano (referee), Viviana Segura and Stefanía Paguay (assistants) will officiate the match between Fiji and France in Medellín, with Amedome as the fourth official.

A total of 58 women match officials, including 18 referees, 36 assistant referees and four support referees, are taking take charge of the matches during the competition, which is being staged from 31 August to 22 September.