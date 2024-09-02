Match officials announced for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ matches 13 to 20

FIFA name referees and assistants for matches on 3 and 4 September

Total of 58 female match officials are taking charge of games in Colombia

Football Video Support (VS) is being trialled at the tournament

Match officials have been confirmed for the opening eight matches in the second round of fixtures at the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup 2024™.

On 3 September, Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi of Italy will take charge of the Group A match between hosts Colombia and debutants Cameroon in Bogotá, assisted by compatriot Tiziana Trasciatti and Portugal’s Vanessa Gomes with Susana Corella of Ecuador as the fourth official.

Earlier this year, Ferrieri Caputi and Trasciatti were part of the first all-female refereeing time to take charge of an Italian Serie A match when they officiated the meeting of FC Internazionale Milano vs Torino FC in April.

The Ecuadorean trio of referee Marcelly Zambrano and assistants Viviana Segura and Stefanía Paguay will officiate the Mexico vs Australia match in the same group, also supported by Corella.

In Group B, Hyeonjeong Oh (Korea Republic), who officiated at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, will referee the match between France and Brazil, supported by compatriot Kyoungmin Kim and Supawan Hinthong of Thailand with Mexico’s Lizzet García as fourth official. Shahenda Saad (Egypt) will be supported by Soukaina Hamdi (Morocco) and Asma Feriel Ouahab (Algeria), with García as fourth official, for the match between debutants Fiji and Canada in the same group.

The Guatemala trio of referee Astrid Gramajo and assistants Iris Vail and Sherly Socop will officiate the match between Germany and Nigeria in Group D. Trinidadian trio Crystal Sobers (referee), Carissa Douglas-Jacob and Melissa Nicholas (assistants) will take charge of Korea Republic vs Venezuela in the same group and Vincentia Amedome of Togo will be the fourth official for both games.

In Group C, China PR's Fangyu Dong will referee the match between titleholders Spain and Paraguay, assisted by compatriots Lijun Xie and Mengxiao Bao, while Colombia trio Maria Victoria Daza (referee), Mayra Sánchez and Eliana Ortiz (assistants) will take charge of Morocco's match against three-time champions USA. Australia’s Casey Reibelt will be the fourth official for both matches.