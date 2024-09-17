Match officials announced for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ semi-finals

Croatia’s Ivana Martinčić to referee USA v Korea DPR

Karen Hernández of Mexico will take charge of Japan v Netherlands

Total of 58 female match officials are taking charge of games in Colombia

Match officials have been confirmed for the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Colombia 2024™ semi-finals on Wednesday, 18 September, which will both be played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali.

Croatia’s Ivana Martinčić will take charge of the first match, between three-time champions USA and two-time winners Korea DPR. The 39-year-old refereed at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 and in September 2021 became the first woman to referee in the Croatian top-flight league when she took charge of the game between HNK Gorica and NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac.

Two months later, she became the first Croatian female to officiate a men’s senior international football match, the FIFA World Cup™ qualifier between Germany and Liechtenstein.

Martinčić will be assisted by compatriot Maja Petravić and Staša Špur (Slovenia), with Vincentia Amedome of Togo as the fourth official.

The second match, between 2018 champions Japan and the Netherlands - the only one of the semi-finalists who have not won the tournament – will be refereed by Karen Hernández of Mexico, assisted by compatriots Jéssica Morales and Elva Gutiérrez, with Casey Reibelt of Australia as the fourth official.