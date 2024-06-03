Match officials announced for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ quarter-finals

FIFA name referees and assistants for matches on 15 September

Total of 58 female match officials are taking charge of games in Colombia

Football video support (FVS) is being trialled at the tournament

Match officials have been confirmed for the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup Colombia 2024™ quarter-finals on Sunday, 15 September.

The match in Cali between the USA and Germany, the two most successful teams in the competition’s history with three titles apiece, will be refereed by Hyeonjeong Oh of Korea Republic, assisted by compatriot Kyoungmin Kim and Supawan Hinthong of Thailand. Vincentia Amedome of Togo will be the fourth official.

Chinese trio Fangyu Dong (referee), Lijun Xie and Mengxiao Bao (assistants) will take charge of the match between hosts Colombia and the Netherlands, which opens the double bill at the Pascual Guerrero stadium. Casey Reibelt (Australia) has been named as the fourth official.

In Medellín, the match between Brazil, bidding for their first title, and two-time champions Korea DPR will be officiated by Spanish trio Marta Huerta (referee), Guadalupe Porras and Eliana Fernández (assistants), with Natalie Simon of the USA as the fourth official.

Uruguayans Anahí Fernández (referee), Daiana Fernández and Belén Clavijo (assistants) will take charge of the meeting between Japan, winners in 2018, and titleholders Spain, also at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, with Astrid Gramajo of Guatemala as the fourth official.

History is also being made in Colombia with the trial of Football Video Support (VS), a simplified alternative to video assistant referees (VAR), as FIFA continues to drive the use of technology to help referees.