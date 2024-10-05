Match officials announced for FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™ final

Officiating teams appointed for the final and play-off at the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Tashkent’s Humo Arena provides the stage for the tournament’s showpiece matches

Uzbekistan hosting first FIFA event in Central Asia

Match officials have been confirmed for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ final and the play-off for third place, both on Sunday 6 October 2024 at the Humo Arena in Tashkent.

Alejandro Martinez (Spain), Juan Cordero (Spain) and Nikola Jelic (Croatia) are the three referees, Ondrej Cerny (Czechia) is the reserve official and Daniel Manrique (Colombia) is the timekeeper appointed to officiate the final between five-time champions Brazil and 2016 winners Argentina.

The match for third place takes place two and a half hours prior to the final when Ukraine take on tournament debutants France for the bronze medal.