Match official appointments for the final day of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™

USA and England battle it out for third place

Korea DPR and Spain clash in the final

38 women referees were appointed for the competition

The match officials have been announced for the final day of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which will take place on Sunday 3 November 2024 at the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo.

The first match of the day sees the USA and England lock horns for third place at 14:30 (local time). Bolivia's Alejandra Quisbert will be the referee in charge, assisted by Peru's Vera Yupanqui and Gabriela Moreno. Jelena Cvetković (Serbia) will be the fourth official.

At 18:00, Korea DPR and defending champions Spain will meet in the final of the tournament. Brazil's Daiane Muniz has been appointed as the referee, assisted by compatriots Maíra Moreira and Fernanda Antunes, while Carly Shaw-Maclaren (Canada) takes the fourth official's role.

The tournament's matches were officiated by a total of 38 women referees: 12 referees, 24 assistants, and two support referees. Additionally, the Football Video Support (FVS) system, a simplified alternative to VAR, has continued to be tested at this tournament, having made its debut at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™.