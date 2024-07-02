Global game represented by FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™ referee list

All six confederations represented by match officials at tournament in Uzbekistan

Two women referees named in 39-strong list

Training sessions and pre-tournament workshop will enhance uniformity on key topics

All six global confederations will be represented at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™ in Uzbekistan with match officials from all corners of the globe named on FIFA’s official list.

Two women referees, Oriana Andreina Zambrano Medina from Venezuela and Anelize Meire Schulz of Brazil, have been named among the CONMEBOL contingent and form part of the 39-strong list of officials set to take charge of games at the first FIFA tournament held in Central Asia.

The full list of match officials is available to view here.

Following the successful implementation of Video Support (VS) at the previous tournament in Lithuania in 2021, VS will be used again with an additional four cameras covering the touchlines to help match officials make decisions.

The referees have been undertaking online training sessions since the start of the year with the aim of increasing uniformity on key topics, and these will continue ahead of a pre-competition seminar in Uzbekistan from 4 to 13 September with the tournament kicking off the following day.

Matches will be played in three Host Cities, Andijan, Bukhara and Tashkent, with one of the 24 competing teams crowned world champions after the final in the capital on 6 October. Click here to access the Match Schedule.