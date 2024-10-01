FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™ semi-final match officials announced

Officiating teams appointed for last-four ties at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
Tashkent’s Humo Arena provides the stage for games on Wednesday and Thursday
• Uzbekistan hosting first FIFA event in Central Asia
The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the selected match officials for the semi-finals at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™.
Antony Riley (New Zealand), Chris Sinclair (New Zealand) and Aymer Kammoun (Tunisia) are the three referees, Khalid Hnich (Morocco) is the reserve official and Tarek El Khatby (Egypt) is the timekeeper appointed to officiate Wednesday’s semi-final between Ukraine and five-time champions Brazil in Tashkent’s Humo Arena.
The second semi-final takes place in the same venue in the Uzbek capital on Thursday when France continue their maiden FIFA Futsal World Cup adventure against former winners Argentina. Ryan Shepheard (Australia), Fahad Al Hosani (United Arab Emirates) and Jorge Flores (El Salvador) are the three main referees with Diego Molina (Costa Rica) the reserve official and Anatoliy Rubakov(Uzbekistan) the timekeeper.