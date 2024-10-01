FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™ semi-final match officials announced

Officiating teams appointed for last-four ties at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™

Tashkent’s Humo Arena provides the stage for games on Wednesday and Thursday

• Uzbekistan hosting first FIFA event in Central Asia

The FIFA Referees Committee has announced the selected match officials for the semi-finals at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™.

Antony Riley (New Zealand), Chris Sinclair (New Zealand) and Aymer Kammoun (Tunisia) are the three referees, Khalid Hnich (Morocco) is the reserve official and Tarek El Khatby (Egypt) is the timekeeper appointed to officiate Wednesday’s semi-final between Ukraine and five-time champions Brazil in Tashkent’s Humo Arena.