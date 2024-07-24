“Captain only” measure implemented at Olympic Football Tournaments

FIFA President: “Key measure for the future of the game”

FIFA will continue to monitor impact

Procedure encouraged for competitions at all levels

FIFA has issued guidelines to all participating teams at the Olympic Football Tournaments Paris 2024 in relation to the measure permitting only team captains to approach the referee in certain situations.

FIFA encourages the implementation of this procedure by competition organisers globally, should they wish to do so, from the elite level down.

Stressing the importance of the measure, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “Without referees there is no football. Protecting match officials and ensuring they are treated with respect is fundamental for the future of the game. Implementing measures such as “captain only” is crucial in maintaining the spirit of football and safeguarding those who uphold its laws.”

The Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, also praised the initiative: “This is an important step based on the overarching idea of further enhancing fairness and respect in football while enabling an open line of dialogue between the referee and the teams. As we have seen in the past, measures that are in defence of football end up being accepted.”