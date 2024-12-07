Gianni Infantino congratulates first graduates of FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma

First edition of the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma, launched in Brazil in 2023, has concluded

Graduates described as "trailblazers" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Course designed to equip member associations with the ability to recruit and nurture talent and develop the game within their MA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated the first cohort of graduates from the recently instituted FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma, a course designed to provide an industry benchmarked accredited qualification that supports member associations in recruiting proven talent, ready to nurture, grow and develop the game within an MA. The diploma enables MAs around the world to make a long-term commitment and investment in their key staff, and is in line with Goal 5 of FIFA's Strategic Objectives: Focus on Player, Coach and Referee development and FIFA Academies.

"Congratulations to the graduates of the very first edition of FIFA’s Technical Leadership Diploma. You are trailblazers who will help FIFA Member Associations develop player and coach pathways, in line with a key pillar of our Strategic Objectives," said Mr Infantino.

"We are proud to be able to expand the global canvas of our game. Educational programmes such as these will ensure the most inclusive sport on the planet becomes even more accessible and competitive. Thank you for your investment in football and good luck for a bright future."

The Development of Player and Coach pathways together with the implementation of elite youth academies are fundamental capabilities that Diploma learners demonstrate throughout their educational journey - something that will contribute towards the intention to increase global competitiveness and reduce disparity between different regions across the world in the long term.

While the first edition of the course, which was launched in Brazil in May 2023, is now concluding, the 2024/25 equivalent kicked off in Germany in March of this year with a six-day workshop ahead of the 18-month programme. Jamie Houchen, FIFA's Head of Technical Leadership, is excited about this year's participants as well as the ongoing potential of the course.

"Twenty-three participants benefited from the 18-month course, which aims to develop a community of qualified football leaders with proven capabilities to shape the future of the game and covers five core domain areas: leadership, high performance, coach development, amateur football and management," he said.