FIFA and Hawk-Eye Innovations establish joint venture to further develop football technologies

FIFA and Hawk-Eye Innovations have joined forces to establish the Football Technology Centre AG, a joint venture that will explore and develop emerging technologies in football with a focus on the generation of algorithms to automate the detection of on-pitch events for optimal decision-making. Besides the automated collection of event data, the link-up will involve the development of automated offside technology that instantly provides match officials with consistent and accurate information, thus helping to further speed up the decision-making process for positional offside incidents. These applications and other future developments aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of football operations will be made available to the wider football community. “This joint venture is just another example of the extent to which FIFA is harnessing the use of technology to optimise football operations and to play a leading role in technological developments for the benefit of our 211 member associations,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “It will have a positive impact across football as it will help to automate the provision of valuable information, facilitate decision-making processes and ultimately improve the football experience for all stakeholders.”