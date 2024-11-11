FIFA support for LGBTQ+ football at 2024 IGLFA World Championship in Argentina

FIFA has shown its support for the LGBTQ+ football community by actively participating in the International Gay and Lesbian Football Association (IGLFA) World Championship XXV in Buenos Aires, Argentina. FIFA provided equipment, ranging from the match balls and substitutes’ bibs to the captains’ armbands and the referees’ yellow and red cards, and gave a welcome address to teams as part of its backing for the event. FIFA Diversity & Anti-Discrimination Advisor Pavel Klymenko was present at the tournament, which featured 36 men's and women's 11- and 7-a-side teams. It was supported for the first time by the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) and organised by Argentina’s first sexually diverse football team, Los Dogos.

“As President and founder of the IGLFA, I would like to thank FIFA, the AFA and Los Dogos for supporting and hosting teams from all over the world who travelled here as ambassadors of LGBTQ+ sports and shared in the hospitality and culture of the Argentinian people during the IGLFA World Championship XXV,” said John Natale. “This tournament has driven a lot of social change in Argentina. We wanted to hold it here to raise awareness of discrimination towards the LGBTQ+ community in football in particular,” added Claudio Blanco, Los Dogos Coordinator and organiser of the tournament, which took place between 3-9 November in the Argentinian capital. “We hope that progress will continue to be made in our country through constant work with the AFA.” Aligned with Goal 6 of its Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, FIFA’s No Discrimination campaign was also in focus at the tournament to emphasise FIFA’s commitment to making football available to all and to underline its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination.