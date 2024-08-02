FIFA and Homeless World Cup unveil new women’s trophy ahead of final

FIFA designs and delivers new Open Rose trophy for 2024 Homeless World Cup women’s tournament final in Seoul, Korea Republic

Unique design based on input from Homeless World Cup members, coaches, former players and volunteers

Trophy will be presented to the captain of either Romania or Mexico after Saturday’s final at Hanyang University

The 16 captains of the women’s teams competing at the 2024 Homeless World Cup came together to reveal the new trophy they have all been aiming to lift during the week-long tournament in Seoul, Korea Republic.

The trophy was designed and delivered by FIFA based on ideas from the Homeless World Cup’s Women’s Steering Group, as well as the competition’s Global Member Countries, coaches, former players and volunteers.

“This is such a powerful moment,” said Honey Thaljieh, FIFA Public Relations Manager, who handed over the new trophy. “This new, modern Homeless World Cup women’s trophy designed by FIFA carries a message on the power of sport in unlocking our potential as human beings. The 16 Homeless World Cup captains are living that dream right now. It's truly special to be here with them today and I hope it inspires them to a new tomorrow.”

The unique design of the trophy, called Open Rose, shows gold supports swirling upwards to represent the leaves of a flower opening up with a silver globe emerging from the top.

“This trophy is celebrating out loud and it’s also acknowledging the women and the stories. And the field of this tournament, the pitches, is where they get to be warriors openly – they don’t have to be quiet anymore,” explained United States team coach Lisa Wrightsman, who played in the tournament herself in 2010 and provided input on the trophy design. “This is where you are going to see them give all of their effort, demonstrate their character, and then be awarded something that a man or a woman would want to win, and that’s extraordinary.

“It’s togetherness - the Homeless World Cup is about everyone being together - no one is different at the Homeless World Cup,” added the tournament’s Head of Communications Matthew Williams. “We’re all the same at the Homeless World Cup and I wanted this trophy to reflect that togetherness, that it’s for everyone, and the trophy, we hope, will be on display [at the final]. I want people to come and see it up close, along with the men’s trophy as well. So we’re incredibly proud to have done this.”

FIFA’s collaboration in providing the trophy is just part of a broader commitment to supporting the Homeless World Cup, which was founded in 2003. Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding in early August this year, an agreement that means while FIFA has supplied material and equipment, such as the trophy and medals, on the ground, the matches of the first Homeless World Cup to be held in Asia have also been streamed worldwide on FIFA+.

“For [the players], it’s amazing. They feel part of the bigger family, to be taken seriously, and I think it’s important FIFA’s done that, because football is not just about the professional game, though we love it, it’s about everybody else, about everybody else being included,” explained Mel Young, President Homeless World Cup.

Homeless World Cup: a powerful force that can change people’s lives 01:55

“So, they’re being included here, and they feel very, very proud of that fact, and the message that the FIFA President sent, which was directed to the players, they loved it, absolutely loved it, because it made them feel part of something, and the fact he was remembering in that way, with that clarity and that passion, I think it’s just really, really important."