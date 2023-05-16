Football for Schools arrives in Chad

100 Chadian schools will adopt the programme After recently visiting Asia (Uzbekistan), then stopping off in Europe (Latvia), Football for School is back in the Mother Continent. Chad has become the first member of UNIFACC (the Central African Football Federations' Union) to benefit from this ground-breaking programme, which aims to make the game more accessible to boys and girls around the world by incorporating football activities into the education system. Forty-six educators from 20 of the country's 23 provinces met in N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, for 72 hours of theoretical and practical training. Some of them travelled more than 1000 km to take part in this important scheme for young Chadians. These coach-educators, who are also teachers of physical education and sport, will be tasked with establishing the programme in their respective regions. "The PE teachers who participated in this course were really motivated and engaged. We’re confident that they will now start training using the cascade model [of training the trainer] to expand the programme to the whole country," explained Alberto Giacomini, a consultant, expert and coach with Football for Schools (F4S). "Potentially, the programme can have a huge impact in Chad, especially in the most remote areas that are facing many challenges," he added.