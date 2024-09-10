FIFA Foundation Digital Education Programme in Belize is “taking our kids into a new era”

The FIFA Foundation will help to introduce computer science and robotics into 40 Belizean primary schools

A training workshop held in Belmopan was attended by 130 teachers

Ten thousand students are set to benefit from the programme in the Central American country

There are many ways in which FIFA and football are helping communities around the world, with the FIFA Foundation Digital Education Programme, which aims to introduce computer science and robotics into primary schools in various locations worldwide, being a prime example. The programme in Belize is to be rolled out in 40 primary schools across the country, benefiting around 10,000 students, with over 200 teachers currently being trained in the curriculum. During the workshop in April 2024 workshop, some of the attendees spoke about the benefits that the initiative will bring. “I think it’s probably the most crucial development in our national education system for some time. I believe that there have often been changes in the national curriculum that have positively impacted our country but none more so than the introduction of computer science,” said Amilcar Vázquez, a teacher and one of the coaches involved inthe workshop. “I think we’re taking our kids into a new era, in which they’ll be competitive in the vast arena that is computer science,” he added. The teachers who participated in the training workshop agreed that the programme would provide new opportunities for children in Belize. “We’re living in a new technological era in which kids know a lot about computers. I believe that this programme will engage them in learning and help them to understand and incorporate computers into our basic lessons, i.e. the core subjects that we teach every day,” said Ricardo Correa from El Shaddai SDA Primary School.

“Computer science is something that we have to do every day. It’s taking over the world, right? Incorporating it into our classrooms is very beneficial for all of our students,” commented Shannelle Hernandez, who is also a teacher. Teresita Sosa, the principal of Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Primary School in Belmopan, said that teaching computer science would bring other benefits: “As they move up through the school, it builds confidence and a better school community. Because the students have built relationships with each other, they’re able to work together, and that channels into the sports programme in place at our school,” she stated. The roll-out of the programme in Belize follows on from the memorandum of understanding signed between the FIFA Foundation, the Belizean government’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) and the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) in the Central American country in July last year. One of the programme’s key objectives is to develop and upskill local talent. All of the teachers who attended the workshop were Belizean, which means that the beneficiaries will be taught by natives.

