FIFA Football for Schools and International School Sport Federation partner in Rabat

Founded in 1972, the International School Sport Federation (ISF) is an international non-profit sport organisation, acting as the umbrella organisation and governing body for national school sport organisations around the world, organising sport, and educational events for youth from 6 to 18 years old.

Recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 1995, the ISF currently consists of 132 members over the five continents organising over 10 events per year and has more than 30 different sports included in its competition programme.

The ISF World Schools Football Championship recently concluded in Rabat, Morocco, presenting a new opportunity for the ISF Academy and FIFA's Football for Schools programme to partner together.

During the event, a co-organised capacity building programme for participating Physical Education Teachers and Football coaches. The main objective was to provide innovative teaching tools and exercises to better engage young people in football and to develop life skills through football.

In total 80 PE Teachers from across the Kingdom of Morocco, and 70 coaches from 30 countries took part in this initiative on 27 July at the National Sports Centre Moulay Rachid. The mobilisation of the teachers was made possible thanks to the support of the Royal Moroccan School Sport Federation and the Ministry of Education, Preschool and Sports, of the Kingdom of Morocco.