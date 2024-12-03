FIFA launches collaboration with member associations on disability football

As part of its commitment to inclusion, and to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, FIFA has today (3 December) launched a collaboration initiative to help its member associations (MAs) develop all disciplines of disability football, which will culminate in the circulation of a brand new FIFA Disability Football Toolkit. This aligns with FIFA’s mission – as world football’s governing body – to ensure that the game is accessible to all, including disabled people and individuals with limited mobility. The FIFA Disability Football Toolkit was presented to more than 110 MA representatives during two special online events, during which inspiring presentations were delivered by Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the Brazilian Football Association, Géraldine Heinen, Social & Environmental Sustainability (SES) Advisor at the Royal Belgian Football Association, Ashley Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer at Scottish Para-Football, and Paula A. Ojeda, Gender Equality, Sustainability and Safeguarding Manager at the Argentinian Football Association. The speakers highlighted success stories showcasing their impactful work and their innovative approaches to promoting disability football, as well as talking about some of the shared challenges faced. MA presidents, general secretaries and staff members responsible for topics related to social responsibility, inclusion and accessibility were all invited to attend.