Applications open for 2025-26 edition of FIFA Foundation Community Programme

Following on from a record-breaking edition in 2024, the application period for the 2025-26 iteration of the FIFA Foundation Community Programme will open on 26 June, giving non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from around the world the chance to apply for funding for football-related social initiatives. Launched in 2019, the FIFA Foundation Community Programme has been working with local projects that harness the power of football to effect positive social change and address the most pressing global challenges facing underprivileged children and young people within the communities in which they operate. The programme has grown exponentially since its inception five years ago, and in the 2024 edition, applications from a record 130 NGOs from across 54 countries were accepted, benefiting 154,924 people, including 74,863 women. In total, almost one million people have benefited from FIFA Foundation Community Programme-funded initiatives.

Each applying organisation is entitled to apply for funding of up to 50% of their annual turnover or USD 30,000 to help support football-related projects and initiatives within the communities in which they run. Updates from the NGOs that have benefitted from previous editions of the programme can be found throughout the year on the FIFA Foundation’s Instagram account. “Thanks to its incredible popularity, football has huge potential to be a force for good in the world, and not just at the highest level. A simple football pitch can bring a community to life, in any corner of the world,” said FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman Mauricio Macri. “Social projects involving football can make a real impact on the lives of millions of underprivileged children and young people cross the world. The benefits of the game extend far beyond the boundaries of the pitch. It helps build friendships and teaches us how to win, lose, bounce back from disappointment and learn from our mistakes. I’m proud that we’re launching the call for applications for this programme, which becomes more successful every year, and I encourage organisations to apply and help us make a real difference.” The fact that the programme has been launched earlier this year enables more NGOs to prepare an application and allows the FIFA Foundation to build on its initiative to deliver numerous capacity-building workshops.

