Global greats to unite and share joy at FIFA Legends Cup

Nearly 100 stars will lace up the boots at the FIFA Legends Cup this week

FIFA to provide fans in Doha with free access to unique and exciting two-day tournament

FIFA Legends Cup to be streamed live on FIFA+

Greats of the global game will lace up their boots in Doha this week when the FIFA Legends Cup takes place at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex. Streamed live on FIFA+, the FIFA Legends Cup will feature eight teams, 18 matches, and nearly 100 FIFA Legends across two days of pre-FIFA World Cup™ Final fun. Kicking off at 1400 (local time) on Thursday 15 December, matchday one will feature 12 matches as some of the best players in FIFA World Cup history unite to entertain supporters on a modified, centre-court pitch at the tennis complex. Six matches will be held on matchday two (Friday, 16 December), with games starting at 1400 (local time) and concluding with the Final at 1800 (local time).

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said the FIFA Legends Cup is a way to bring icons of world football together and celebrate stars of the sport. “Football is about joy, about smiles, about fun,” said the FIFA President during the draw – conducted by FIFA World Cup winners David Trezeguet, Marco Materazzi, and Roberto Carlos – held this week. “We are here with incredible Legends, world champions, players who have written the history of football.” “They (FIFA Legends) have made us fall in love hundreds and hundreds of times with the game. These football players who are here, they are not ex-football players, they go from the status of football player to the status of Legend.” Some of the stars set to feature include FIFA World Cup winners Iker Casillas, Carles Puyol, Cafu, Francesco Totti, and Kaka. Didier Drogba, Mehdi Benatia, Ali Al Habsi, and John Terry will also take their place on the pitch, alongside many more male and female FIFA Legends.

Group A will consist of the African Lions, Northern Bears, East Tigers, and Arab Falcons, with the European Wolves, South American Panthers, European Dragons, and South American Eagles featuring in Group B. The top two teams in each group will advance to the Semi Finals on matchday two, with the bottom two teams from each group playing ranking matches. All matches will be 30 minutes in duration, with 15-minute halves separated by a five-minute half-time break. Further player information will be shared on FIFA+ prior to the start of matches. The FIFA Legends Cup will be held on the rest days between the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Semi Finals, and the 3rd Place match and Final, providing more football for fans globally to enjoy ahead of the biggest match in world football.

FIFA Legends Cup