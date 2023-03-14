FIFA Legends pay visit to the UMURI Foundation in Kigali

11 Legends visited a Rwandan charity in Kigali

The Foundation uses football as a tool for social change with young children

The founder is former Rwandan international footballer, Jimmy Mulisa

It’s not every day that a team of eleven football legends joins you to play football. That was the treasured experience of young boys and girls in the Rwandan capital of Kigali today, as a FIFA Legends XI came to town. The UMURI Foundation is a Rwandan charity and social enterprise formed in 2018 by former Rwandan international footballer Jimmy Mulisa. After seeing that children in Rwanda wanted to play football but were trapped in poverty, without access to equal opportunities, Mulisa founded the UMURI Foundation to empower youth through education and sport. The Foundation aims to use football as a tool for social change, empowering young people in the country, nurturing them to be change makers, and positive citizens in their communities. The core values of the Foundation’s work are integrity, innovation, inclusiveness, and gender equality.

Speaking to Beyond Sport in an interview in 2021, Mulisa said: “Football has an influence to get these children off the streets. Nothing makes these children happier than gathering at a place like this and playing. With this initiative, we can then have a conversation with them and look at how they can start a new life in families and take them back to school. That’s all we want. “I can’t forget that my football career started from the street, and I think it can be of good importance if I go back there and give a helping hand to other young talents aspiring to become great players in the future.” In a big surprise for the children supported by the Foundation, some of Africa’s finest exponents of the beautiful game donned their boots to join them in a match. Khalilou Fadiga, Portia Modise, Lucas Radebe, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Houssine Kharja, Perpetua Nkwocha and Pierre Webo took to the pitch alongside Maia Jackman, Wes Brown and Cafu. Despite the lead-grey skies in Kigali, there were dazzling smiles on display as the Legends displayed their skills, as well as sat down to speak individual to the children.

Urumuri Foundation Football Activity : FIFA Legends and young players Previous 01 / 08 Houssine Kharja plays football during an event as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress 02 / 08 FIFA Legend, Cafu speaks during an event as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress 03 / 08 FIFA Legend, Geremi speaks during an event as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress 04 / 08 Lucas Radebe attends an event as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress 05 / 08 Jimmy Mulisa participates in activities during an event as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress 06 / 08 Young players in action during an event as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress 07 / 08 Rwanda's First Lady, Jeannette Nyiramongi Kagame and Kigali Mayor, Pudence Rubingisa 08 / 08 Young players in action during an event as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress Next