FIFA Legends bring smiles to faces on Paris hospital visit

Four FIFA Legends paid a visit to a children’s hospital in Paris

Football champions put a smile on the faces of sick youngsters

Djorkaeff: It was important for the football world to show some support to these young people, who are real heroes

The eyes of the football world will be on Paris on Monday, when the French capital hosts The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022 and tribute will be paid to the outstanding players in the women’s and men’s game last year. Sunday saw a different kind of tribute at the Robert Debré University Hospital in Paris, where four FIFA Legends dropped by to meet with some of its young patients: ex-France international and Senior Football Advisor at FIFA Youri Djorkaeff, Italy idol Alessandro Del Piero, Cameroon icon Geremi Njitap, and former Morocco attacking midfielder Houssine Kharja. Having entertained the fans for many years with their skills on the ball, the legendary quartet brought smiles to the faces of their young audience for the day. They kicked off by spending time with around 20 children confined to side rooms in the cardiology, nephrology and gastroenterology wards before meeting up in one of the hospital’s common rooms with another 20 patients from the child psychiatry unit.

Hope springs eternal

“It was an emotional day,” said Djorkaeff, who shared his memories of France’s FIFA World Cup™ win in 1998. “We visited the children and their parents, and the doctors and nurses looking after them. We spent some time with them, brought a smile to their faces and told them some well-known football stories.” “Today was really touching,” commented Del Piero, a world champion himself with La Nazionale in 2006. “It was a sad sight to begin with, because you’re faced with all these children who are fighting for their health. But it didn’t take us long to realise that there’s so much more to it than that, because you can see the strength, hope and belief in them and the smile that they have for you. I feel so blessed. I was so happy to be there and to spend time with them, talk to them and share some experiences.” While the children will each have their own memories of a special day, they all enjoyed the opportunity to forget their troubles for a few hours, share a smile with the four champions, and listen to their stories and words of encouragement.

Absolute heroes