FIFA and Norwegian Football Association unite to combat racism

FIFA Regional Director Europe Elkhan Mammadov explains FIFA’s ‘No Racism’ gesture and broader zero tolerance policy at roundtable meeting

Norwegian Football Association (NFF) seeking to use football to help rid wider society of racism

NFF President Lise Klaveness and football leaders as well as sport and business representatives also participate in discussion in Norwegian capital, Oslo

FIFA Regional Director Europe Elkhan Mammadov has met Norwegian Football Association (NFF) President Lise Klaveness and other leaders in football, sport and business in the country’s capital Oslo to discuss the role of football in combatting racism within society. At a roundtable discussion initiated by the NFF, Mammadov presented FIFA’s zero tolerance stance to racism in football, and highlighted recent steps taken to reinforce its position. Unanimously approved at the 74th FIFA Congress in May 2024, the ‘No Racism’ crossed-arm gesture has been introduced in competition at the ongoing FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ in Colombia.

The gesture, which is one of five pillars of action FIFA has asked member associations (MAs) to implement, complements the three-step procedure – introduced in 2017 – that enables referees to first stop, then suspend and ultimately abandon games following incidents of discrimination.

During this year’s FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, representatives of all 211 MAs also rose to their feet to take a global stand against racism, indicating a unified determination to rid football of what FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called “a scourge that exists in our society”.

FIFA introduces ‘No Racism’ gesture 02:01

“It was great to join the roundtable organised by NFF and its executives of stakeholders to discuss such important topics,” said Mammadov, who also saw Norway’s men’s senior team defeat Austria 2-1 in their latest UEFA Nations League game while in Oslo. “For FIFA is important to know that local stakeholders also would like to activate the campaign of global stands against racism and it was good opportunity to present 3 steps procedures related to the No Racism gesture.”