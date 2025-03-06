First ever FIFA World Cup™ half-time show “an unmissable event”, says FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Global Citizen will work with FIFA to curate the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final
FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “The FIFA Global Citizen Half-time Show will be a first, where sport, music and culture merge to unite the world”
There will also be a Times Square takeover for the FIFA World Cup 26™ finals weekend
International education and advocacy body Global Citizen will work alongside FIFA to organise the first ever FIFA World Cup final half-time show at the newly expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 26™. Hailed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino as “the very best celebration ever”, the “historic” half-time show is the result of a partnership between FIFA and Global Citizen. The multi-year collaboration, announced in September 2024, aims to harness the power of sports and entertainment to change millions of children’s lives.
“This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show worthy of the world's greatest sporting events,” the FIFA President said, with the final set to take place at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 19 July 2026. “We all know the power of football in uniting the world, but we wanted, actually, to go one step further by merging football and entertainment for some very special, very unique moments at the FIFA World Cup in 2026.”
Hugh Evans, founder and CEO of Global Citizen, provided further details at the recent FIFA Commercial & Media Partners Convention in Dallas, Texas, where the FIFA President also participated live from Zürich, Switzerland. “The FIFA-Global Citizen half-time show will be a world first, a ground-breaking moment where sport, music and culture merge, celebrating football’s unique power to bring us all together,” the Global Citizen CEO said. “It will feature high-energy performances and collaborations from the world’s biggest artists, curated for an American and for a global audience. “We will create an atmosphere unlike anything ever before, an iconic moment that will captivate the globe. And we are targeting two billion viewers, which will offer an unprecedented opportunity for the right partners, creating unmatched reach.”
In another first, Times Square will become a focal point for fans in New York New Jersey during the World Cup finals weekend in mid-July 2026 with FIFA and Global Citizen taking over screens, plazas, hospitality and viewing areas to transform the landmark site into a FIFA World Cup hub. The iconic intersection will become the location for passionate football supporters, families and friends to create lifelong memories by enjoying live performances from the world’s greatest artists whilst watching the bronze-medal match and the FIFA World Cup final.
“The FIFA-Global Citizen half-time show will be a first, where sport, music and culture merge to unite the world,” explained Mr Infantino. “On the field, you can expect an amazing football match and at half-time, you will have high-energy performances from some of the globe's top acts. “It will be, truly, an unmissable event with a global audience of 2 billion and more. Added to that, at Times Square, one of the most famous places in the world that attracts over 300,000 daily visitors - well, Times Square will become the focus for fans outside during the FIFA World Cup finals weekend. “This is not only a watch party, as it will feature some of the world's greatest music performers, live on stage, including four live crosses into the global broadcast of the bronze-medal match in Miami and the final itself to be seen by billions of people across the globe. We're going to experience, simply, the very best celebration ever in 2026.”