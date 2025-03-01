FIFA President thanks Irish Football Association hosts after The IFAB Annual General Meeting in Belfast

Gianni Infantino attends the 139th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of The International Football Association Board (The IFAB) in the capital of Northern Ireland

Alongside FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström in the FIFA delegation, Mr Infantino takes part in discussions on changes to the Laws of the Game

“We will continue to work together,” he said following amendments that will reduce time-wasting and increase protection of referees

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has thanked “wonderful hosts” the Irish Football Association following the 139th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of The International Football Association Board (The IFAB) in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The FIFA President was joined by FIFA Vice-President Vittorio Montagliani, FIFA Council members Kanya Keomany and Hany Abo Rida, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, FIFA Referees Committee Chairman Pierluigi Collina, FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger and FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis in the FIFA delegation at the meeting of football’s lawmakers, which also included leading officials from The Football Association, the Scottish Football Association and the Football Association of Wales.

“It was great to attend the 139th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of The International Football Association Board (The IFAB) today in Belfast,” said Mr Infantino, who later in the day went to the Irish Cup quarter-final between Crusaders and Cliftonville at Seaview. “Many thanks to Irish Football Association President Conrad Kirkwood and all of his team for being wonderful hosts as I took this opportunity to discuss improvements to the Laws of the Game and to assess various ongoing trials.”

A number of amendments to the Laws were agreed upon and will be implemented during the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ before coming into force across world football as of 1 July this year. Chief among them was the decision to award a corner kick to the opposing team if a goalkeeper delays the game by holding onto the ball for more than eight seconds.

The opportunity for referees to make in-stadium announcements following a video assistant referee (VAR) review or lengthy VAR check – which FIFA first rolled out at the FIFA Club World Cup 2022™ and used in a senior international tournament for the first time at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ – has been given to competition organisers. Implemented by FIFA at the Olympic Football Tournaments at the Paris Games last year, the “captain only” initiative has also now been written into the game’s statutes, meaning competitions around the world can also decide that only team captains can approach the referee in certain situations.