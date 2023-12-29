Brazilian legend Pelé passed away on 29 December 2022

Pelé is the only player to have won the FIFA World Cup ™ three times

Gianni Infantino said: “We want to ensure that future generations know who he is”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to Pelé on the first anniversary of the Brazilian legend's passing. Widely regarded as the greatest player to grace the game, Pelé, full name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, passed away on 29 December 2022 in São Paulo after a long illness, triggering an outpouring of emotional and heart-felt mourning across the world.

FIFA President pays tribute to Pelé one year on from his passing 02:40

“Exactly one year has passed since we “physically” lost O Rei (The King) Pelé, the man who embodied the essence of football - but Pelé is eternal and will always be with us,” said the FIFA President. “It was Pelé who turned football into the greatest sport in the world. He took football to another level. He played with natural talent, effortlessly, and tried to do what had never been done before.”

A football superstar and icon, Pelé is revered around the world for his sporting prowess, humble demeanour and incredible legacy. Bursting onto the global scene at the FIFA World Cup 1958™ aged just 17, Pelé played a crucial role as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time, scoring six goals including a brace in his side’s 5-2 victory over Sweden in the final. Injury limited him to just a single appearance as A Seleção defended their title in Chile in 1962 but Pelé was at his best in Mexico in 1970, leading what many believe to be the greatest ever Brazil side. He scored four goals in that campaign – including one in the final against Italy – and produced moments of magic as he won his and Brazil’ historic third FIFA World Cup™ crown.

Remembering Pelé 03:35

“He thrilled us, he made us smile. Off the pitch, Pelé was an affectionate, charismatic, kind and sincere person, who always had time and a kind word for everyone,” said the FIFA President. “These memories fade with time, but we want to ensure that future generations know who he is, what he achieved and how much happiness he brought us. “We have to do all we can to keep this memory alive. So that in 50 to 100 years’ time, when anyone hears his name, Pelé, anywhere in the world, they’ll know who he was.” Pelé was bestowed with countless honours and titles during the 20th century and featured in many popular movies and television shows of the time, and now FIFA and member associations around the world are playing their part in ensuring Pelé’s name and memory will live on forever.

Pele at the FIFA World Cup Previous 01 / 18 1958, Brazil's young internatiopnal star Pele, portrait 02 / 18 Group 4: Brazil 2-0 USSR 03 / 18 Pele of Brazil heads the ball goalwards against France in the 1958 FIFA World Cup semi-finals 04 / 18 30th June 1958: Gustav VI Adolf, king of Sweden, (right) shakes hand with Brazilian footballer Pele before the final of the World Cup between Brazil and Sweden. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) 05 / 18 29 Jun 1958: Pele (right) of Brazil and Kalle Svensson (left) of Sweden compete for the same ball during the FIFA World Cup Final played in Stockholm, Sweden. Brazil won the match and trophy 5-2. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport/Hulton\ 06 / 18 Pele of Brazil takes on a Sweden defender in the 1958 FIFA World Cup Final 07 / 18 World Cup Final, 1958, Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden 2 v Brazil 5, 29th June, 1958, A Swedish defender walks away dejected as Brazilians celebrate a goal scored by Pele (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images) 08 / 18 Final: Brazil 5-2 Sweden 09 / 18 1958 World Cup Final, Stockholm, Sweden, 29th June, 1958, Sweden 2 v Brazil 5, Brazil's Pele surrounded by delighted Brazilian fans after the final in which he scored twice (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images) 10 / 18 Best Young Player 1958: Pele 11 / 18 Brazilian Amarildo is kissed by Pele during the FIFA World Cup Chile 1962 (courtesy of Pelé: O Supercampeão, Makron Books) 12 / 18 Brazil's Pele controls the ball using his head watched by teammate Tostao during a training session 13 / 18 Brazil's Pele directs his header towards the England goal, Many fans behind are already celebrating but England keeper Gordon Banks (partially hidden) manages to get across his goal and scoop the ball over the bar 14 / 18 Brazil’s Pele takes a shot against Peru during their Mexico 1970 quarter-final 15 / 18 Mario Zagallo, Brazil 16 / 18 Brazil's Pele beats a Uruguay defender as he prepares to shoot 17 / 18 The Brazil team line up as they listen to the National Anthems before their Group Three match, They are: Back row(L-R) Captain Carlos Alberto, Brito, Piazza, Felix, Clodoaldo, and Everaldo, Front row(L-R) Jairzinho, Rivelino, Tostao, Pele, and Paulo Cesar 18 / 18 Pele, Brazil Next

Inspired by Gianni Infantino’s decision to name the football pitch at the Home of FIFA in Zurich after Pelé, there are now stadiums across the world paying tribute to the Santos legend including Bello Horizonte “Rey Pelé” (Colombia), Rei Pelé (Guinea-Bissau), Pelé Stadium (Maldives) and Kigali Pelé Stadium (Rwanda). “We’ve named the football pitch at FIFA’s headquarters in Zürich after him, and many countries have also renamed their stadiums to pay homage to the King [of Football], said the FIFA President. “Soon, many others will follow suit. Big hugs to all of you, to all our friends, to Pelé’s family and to Brazilian football as a whole. Together, we can, and we will, keep King Pelé’s memory alive forever.”

Pele, football's first icon (Part 1) Previous 01 / 11 Pele signs autographs for some young fans during the 1966 FIFA World Cup 02 / 11 Pele wears a sombrero a few seconds after winning his third FIFA World Cup, on 21 June 1970 at the Azteca Stadium 03 / 11 Pele lifts the Jules Rimet trophy in the Champs Elysees in April 1971 04 / 11 Pele plays in goal during a training session in 1963 05 / 11 A young fan tries to get an autograph while Pele trains in the rain in July 1966 06 / 11 Pele recovers in a pool after a match in 1970 07 / 11 Pele gets his blood pressure tested in 1965 08 / 11 Pele and his Brazilian team-mates ride a bus upon their arrival at the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England 09 / 11 Pele plays the guitar and sings with his Brazilian team-mates in 1966 10 / 11 Pele relaxes in his hotel garden in 1966 11 / 11 Break in music for Pelé in his hotel room in London in 1963 Next