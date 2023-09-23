FIFA President meets ‘fellow fan’ Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

Gianni Infantino and Kyriakos Mitsotakis talk football at New York meeting

FIFA President highlights Greek administration’s support of domestic football

Congratulated Greek PM on his recent re-election

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, sharing a positive exchange with football central to their discussion in New York.

The FIFA President has met the Greek Premier on a number of previous occasions since Mr Mitsotakis was first elected to the role in 2019, and they have built an excellent rapport through their passion for football.

“I was pleased to meet the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in New York and to have a positive exchange about football development,” said Mr Infantino, who has held a number of meetings in the margins of this week’s United Nations General Assembly.

“I congratulated him on his recent re-election and thanked him as well as his government for being supportive of Greek football.

“Clearly, Greece is a passionate, football-loving country and I am glad that the Prime Minister is a supporter of FIFA's goal of spreading joy through football and using it as a tool to inspire young girls and boys.”