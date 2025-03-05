FIFA World Cup 26™ International Broadcast Centre to be hosted in Dallas

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will serve as the official hub for global broadcast media operations

The IBC will be operated by FIFA’s appointed Host Broadcaster, Host Broadcast Services (HBS)

Approximately 2,000 broadcast media representatives will have access to state of the art facilities

FIFA is pleased to announce that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas has been selected as the official hub for the FIFA World Cup 26™ International Broadcast Centre (IBC).

The state-of-the-art facility will serve as the global broadcast operations centre for the game-changing tournament set to take place across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

From January until the end of July 2026, the IBC will act as the nerve centre for television, radio and new media operations, spanning an impressive 45,000 square metres (485,000 square feet). As the telecommunications hub for national and international media, the IBC will ensure seamless coverage of the tournament, reaching billions of fans worldwide.

It will be the second time that Dallas has been designated this prestigious function, having also hosted the IBC during the 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™.

The IBC will benefit from the unparalleled expertise of Host Broadcast Services (HBS), FIFA’s appointed Host Broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 26. HBS has successfully delivered services for the last six editions of the FIFA World Cup™, providing world-class operations and cutting-edge technology.

“With the FIFA World Cup 2026 set to redefine the global football experience, we’re proud to have confirmed the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas as the International Broadcast Centre, because it is a world-class facility that will provide top tier services for media professionals from around the globe,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

“This partnership highlights our dedication to maintaining the highest standards for broadcast operations. With its modern infrastructure and the expertise of our Host Broadcaster, HBS, the IBC will offer an optimal environment for broadcasters and media professionals to deliver compelling storytelling and coverage of this historic event. In addition, media representatives from around the world will have the opportunity to discover Dallas, a dynamic city that combines modern urban attractions with deep-rooted history, and legendary sports teams that captivate fans across the globe.”

The IBC will be home to approximately 2,000 broadcast media representatives for seven months, including in the build-up to and during the tournament. It will also serve as the headquarters for FIFA’s Host Broadcaster, Media Partners, Content Production Department and Football Technology and Innovation Department.

“Being selected as host city of the FIFA World Cup 2026 International Broadcast Centre is a monumental win for Dallas and a testament to our global appeal and readiness to shine on the world stage,” said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson.

“I am thrilled that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will serve as a hub to showcase our city, its rich culture and the hospitality of our community to millions of viewers around the globe.”

The IBC will offer a range of services to meet the needs of the large group of experts, specialists and staff helping to take the groundbreaking 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup to over 200 countries worldwide. These services include a 24-hour cafeteria, a lounge, concession stands, a convenience store, a gift shop, express shipping, banking and dry cleaning. This comprehensive set-up will ensure that members of the global broadcast media workforce can focus on delivering exceptional coverage of the tournament.

“Securing the International Broadcast Centre firmly places the city of Dallas and our North Texas region at the centre of the world’s attention during FIFA World Cup 2026,” said North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee President Monica Paul.

“It is a tremendous honour to host thousands of media professionals at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, as they will highlight our city and region throughout the entirety of the tournament, once again showcasing our city and region’s ability to collaborate and deliver on a global scale.”