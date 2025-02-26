Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Sonic IDs celebrate diversity and creativity of Host Cities

Music has become an integral part of the FIFA World Cup™, and for the 2026 edition, it will reach an entirely new level. For the biggest football tournament in history, featuring 48 teams competing in 104 matches across three host nations, FIFA is introducing a groundbreaking initiative that celebrates diversity, creativity and the unifying power of sport through music. Some of the most talented and influential producers from the 16 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States have come together to create bespoke Sonic IDs – audio brands that connect the FIFA World Cup 26™ with Host Cities’ respective communities in a unique and memorable way. The project marks a milestone in the tournament’s legacy, blending global appeal with local flavour through music and sound. Each Host City selected a producer to remix the Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Theme, infusing it with the distinct rhythm, vibe and cultural essence of their city. The result is an anthology that showcases the host regions, taking fans on a unique auditory journey.