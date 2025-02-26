Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Sonic IDs celebrate diversity and creativity of Host Cities

Producers from FIFA World Cup 26™ Host Cities come together for a first-of-its-kind initiative
Host City Sonic ID project blends global appeal with local flavour through music and sound
Sixteen city soundscapes to be released starting on Saturday, 1 March
Music has become an integral part of the FIFA World Cup™, and for the 2026 edition, it will reach an entirely new level. For the biggest football tournament in history, featuring 48 teams competing in 104 matches across three host nations, FIFA is introducing a groundbreaking initiative that celebrates diversity, creativity and the unifying power of sport through music. Some of the most talented and influential producers from the 16 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States have come together to create bespoke Sonic IDs – audio brands that connect the FIFA World Cup 26™ with Host Cities’ respective communities in a unique and memorable way. The project marks a milestone in the tournament’s legacy, blending global appeal with local flavour through music and sound. Each Host City selected a producer to remix the Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Theme, infusing it with the distinct rhythm, vibe and cultural essence of their city. The result is an anthology that showcases the host regions, taking fans on a unique auditory journey.
Beginning on Saturday, 1 March, and continuing through to Sunday, 16 March 2025, FIFA will partner with one Host City each day to unveil their Sonic ID and its accompanying visualiser for 16 consecutive days. This exciting rollout will build anticipation for the tournament, giving fans a daily dose of musical inspiration and a captivating glimpse into the cultural heartbeat of the Host Cities. A stellar lineup of producers brought their distinctive sounds to the table, weaving a rich sonic tapestry that vividly captures the spirit and soul of their hometowns. The roster of visionary producers includes:
Saturday, 1 March: Bombon (Houston)
Sunday, 2 March: Dan the Automator (San Francisco Bay Area)
Monday, 3 March: Mr. NaisGai (Miami)
Tuesday, 4 March: Take a Daytrip (New York New Jersey)
Wednesday, 5 March: Sango (Seattle)
Thursday, 6 March: Dallas Austin (Atlanta)
Friday, 7 March: Mexican Institute of Sound (Mexico City)
Saturday, 8 March: Hill Kourkoutis (Toronto)
Sunday, 9 March: Ben Zakharenko and Dayvin, Berklee College of Music (Boston)
Monday, 10 March: Grayson Repp (Vancouver)
Tuesday, 11 March: Tech N9ne (Kansas City)
Wednesday, 12 March: Toy Selectah (Monterrey)
Thursday, 13 March: DJ Jazzy Jeff (Philadelphia)
Friday, 14 March: DJ Flict (Los Angeles)
Saturday, 15 March: Bautista (Guadalajara)
Sunday, 16 March: Tre Nagella (Dallas)
Fans will be able to stream, download and enjoy their city-specific Sonic IDs on popular music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more, and watch each city’s Sonic ID visualiser on FIFA’s YouTube channel. Fans can follow the release of each Sonic ID at FIFA.com.