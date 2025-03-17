Unique local spirit highlighted in Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Host City Posters

Diverse group of talented artists, each with their own style, created official Host City-specific posters

Each poster reflects the distinct identity and heritage of its Host City, while showcasing a shared passion for the sport

The artworks will be unveiled online one by one from 18 March to 17 April, with a new poster highlighted every two days at FIFAWorldCup.com

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will feature a set of Official Host City Posters, representing the unique cultural and artistic spirit of the 16 Host Cities while celebrating the unity, diversity and passion of the world’s most beloved sport. The 2026 tournament, the first to be hosted across three countries – Canada, Mexico and the United States – promises to be a historic event as the largest edition yet, featuring 48 teams across 16 Host Cities. The 16 posters serve as a visual representation of the shared love for the beautiful game within each Host City. Following the rollout of the Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Sonic IDs, this exciting milestone continues to build momentum among local citizens and global football fans alike, as the spirit of each Host City is once again shared with the world in anticipation of the game-changing tournament that will take place between Thursday, 11 June and Sunday, 19 July 2026.

“Featuring 48 teams and three host countries for the first time, the FIFA World Cup 26 will be an inclusive and exciting celebration of the game, while also giving us the opportunity to showcase the incredible diversity of the 16 Host Cities to a global audience,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of the FIFA World Cup 26™. “These Host City posters are truly a beautiful, artistic way to not only capture and commemorate the tournament but also to showcase local artists and each city’s connection to this global sport.”

A diverse group of talented artists, each with their own style, created posters that reflect the unique identity and heritage of their respective Host Cities. The artists drew inspiration from local landmarks, traditions and the unifying power of football, resulting in designs that will resonate with both local communities and global audiences. From iconic regional fruit and animals to quintessential characters, each poster weaves together the story of the sport with the artist’s city. The artworks will be unveiled online one by one from Tuesday, 18 March to Thursday, 17 April, with a new poster highlighted on FIFAWorldCup.com every two days. Philadelphia’s poster, which was previewed at the Philadelphia Flower Show, will be the first to be unveiled. The posters will be launched in the following order:

Tuesday, 18 March – Philadelphia

Thursday, 20 March – Los Angeles

Saturday, 22 March – Atlanta

Monday, 24 March – Miami

Wednesday, 26 March – Houston

Friday, 28 March – Toronto

Sunday, 30 March – San Francisco Bay Area

Tuesday, 1 April – Boston

Thursday, 3 April – Seattle

Saturday, 5 April – Kansas City

Monday, 7 April – Monterrey

Wednesday, 9 April – Guadalajara

Friday, 11 April – Mexico City

Sunday, 13 April – New York New Jersey

Tuesday, 15 April – Vancouver

Thursday, 17 April – Dallas